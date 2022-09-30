India reports 3,947 fresh Covid-19 cases, 18 deaths in last 24 hours

India reported 3,947 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, against 4,272 reported on the previous day, said the Union Health Ministry on Friday.

In the same period, the country recorded 18 more deaths, taking the national Covid death toll to 5,28,629 as per the report.

The active caseload presently stands at 39,583 cases, accounting for 0.09 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The recovery of 5,096 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,40,19,095. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.73 per cent.

Meanwhile, India's daily positivity rate has been reported to be 1.23 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate currently stands at 1.44 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 3,20,734 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 89.50 crore.

As of Friday morning, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 218.17 crore.

Over 4.10 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

--IANS

avr/dpb

