India reports 7,974 new Covid cases; with 343 deaths, toll jumps to 476,478

-
ALSO READ
Tokyo Olympics 2021 opening ceremony, full schedule, live telecast in India
Covid LIVE: Govt suggests night curfew to Kerala, Maha in areas of high TPR
India vs Sri Lanka full schedule, squad, match time, live telecast details
Covid LIVE: Sputnik Light can submit Russian safety data in India, says DRL
Covid LIVE: India has been offered 7.5 mn Moderna doses via Covax, says WHO
-
In the past 24 hours, India registered 7,974 new Covid-19 cases and 343 deaths, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday.
With the new fatalities, the nationwide death toll has increased to 4,76,478.
The recovery of 7,948 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 3,41,54,879. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.38 per cent, the highest since March 2020.
India's active caseload presently stands at 87,245. Active cases constitute 0.25 per cent of the country's total positive cases, which is lowest since March 2020.
Also in the same period, a total of 12,16,011 tests were conducted across the country, taking the total to 66.02 crore .
Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate at 0.64 per cent has remained less than 1 per cent for the last 32 days now.
The daily positivity rate at 0.57 per cent has also remained below 2 per cent for last 73 days and less than 3 per cent for 108 consecutive days now.
With the administration of 60,12,425 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid inoculation coverage has reached 135.25 crore as of Thursday morning.
This has been achieved through 1,41,93,269 sessions.
According to the Ministry, more than 16.42 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are currently available with the states and UTs.
--IANS
avr/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU