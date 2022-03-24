India reports marginal increase in new coronavirus cases in 24 hours

-
India reported 1,938 fresh coronavirus (Covid-19) cases, marginally higher than the previous day's count of 1,778, in a span of 24 hours.
In the same period 67 deaths were also recorded taking the total number of deaths to 516,672, said the Union Health ministry on Thursday morning.
Meanwhile, following a continuous downward trend, India's active caseload has further declined to 22,427 Thursday, constituting 0.05 per cent of the country's total positive cases.
A total of 2,531 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of the recovered patients since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 42,475,588. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.75 per cent.
Also in the same period, a total of 6,61,954 tests were conducted across the country. India has so far conducted over 78.49 crore cumulative tests.
The weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 0.35 per cent and the daily positivity rate is also reported to be 0.29 per cent.
On the vaccination front, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 182.23 crore as per the provisional reports till 7 a.m. on Thursday morning. This has been achieved through 21,572,370 sessions.
Over 7.2 million adolescents have been administered with the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine since the beginning of the vaccination drive for the 12 to 14 age group, said the ministry.
More than 166.9 million balance and unutilised Covid-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories to be administered, according to the health ministry as of Thursday morning.
