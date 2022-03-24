India reports 1,938 Covid-19 infections in 24 hrs; active cases at 22,427

-
-
With 1,938 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of cases rose to 4,30,14,687, while the active cases further declined to 22,427, according to Union health ministry data updated on Thursday.
The death toll has climbed to 5,16,672 with 67 daily fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The active cases comprise 0.05 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.75 per cent, the ministry said.
A reduction of 660 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 0.29 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 0.35 per cent, according to the ministry.
The last 24 hours saw a total of 6,61,954 COVID-19 tests being conducted in the country and so far, over 78.49 crore tests have been done.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,24,75,588, while the case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.20 per cent.
The cumulative doses administered, so far, under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 182.23 crore.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed two crore cases on May 4 and three crore cases on June 23.
