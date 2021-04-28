India, Rus to have '2+2' ministerial channel for foreign, defence ministers

-
ALSO READ
Russia cuts size of coronavirus vaccine study, stops further enrolment
Coronavirus vaccine update: UK, Russia to rollout vaccine from next week
Russia registers 21,127 Covid cases in past 24 hours, tally at 3,719,400
Gland Pharma rises after bagging deal to supply Russia's Covid-19 vaccine
Russia's Covid-19 vaccine rollout receives wary, mixed response
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday thanked President Vladimir Putin for Russia's help and support in India's fight against COVID-19 as the two leaders agreed to establish a "2+2 ministerial dialogue" between foreign and defence ministers to add further momentum to the bilateral strategic partnership.
In a series of tweets after a telephonic conversation with Putin, Modi said they reviewed diverse bilateral cooperation, especially in the area of space exploration and renewable energy sector, including in hydrogen economy.
Our cooperation on the Sputnik-V vaccine will assist humanity in battling the pandemic, he said.
"Had an excellent conversation with my friend President Putin today. We discussed the evolving COVID-19 situation, and I thanked President Putin for Russia's help and support in India's fight against the pandemic," Modi tweeted.
Sputnik-V, a coronavirus vaccine, has been approved by the government for use in India.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU