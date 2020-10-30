West Bengal reports highest one-day recovery of 4,015 Covid-19 patients

on Friday reported



the highest single-day recovery of 4,015 COVID-19 patients, taking the total number of cured people to 3,25,888, the health department said in a bulletin.

The discharge rate was recorded at 88.16 per cent.

The death toll mounted to 6,784 after 59 more people succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

It said that 3,979 fresh cases were reported from different part of the state pushing the tally to 3,69,671.

The number of active cases currently is 36,999.

Altogether 43,774 samples were tested for COVID-19 in since Thursday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)