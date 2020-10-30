Meghalaya reports 79 fresh Covid-19 cases, state's tally now at 9,382

Meghalaya's COVID-19 tally rose



to 9,382 on Friday as 79 more people tested positive for the infection, a senior health official said.

West Garo Hills district reported the highest number of new cases at 27, followed by East Khasi Hills (24) and Ri- Bhoi (23), Health Services Director Aman War said.

now has 1,170 active cases, of which 552 are in East Khasi Hills district, where Shillong is located, he said.

As many as 235 more people have been cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,125, the official said.

Eighty-seven patients have succumbed to the infection so far, he said.

The state has tested 2.01 lakh samples for COVID-19 so far, War added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)