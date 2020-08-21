India's Covid-19 tally crosses 2.9 million, recovery rate rises to over 74%

India's COVID-19 tally zoomed past 29 lakh, a day after it crossed 28 lakh, with asingle-day spike of68,898 infections, while the recoveries have increased to 21,58,946 on Friday taking the recovery rate to over 74 per cent, according to the Union data.

The total cases of infections mounted to 29,05,823, while the death toll climbed to54,849 with 983 new fatalities being reported in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Case fatality rate has declined to 1.89 per cent while the recovery rate has risen to 74.30 per cent.

There are 6,92,028 active cases of infection in the country which is 23.82per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 3,34,67,237 samples have been tested up to August 20 with 8,05,985 samples being tested on Thursday.

