Opposition to take out march over suspension of RS MPs, Lakhimpur case

-
ALSO READ
LS adjourned till 2 pm amid uproar over SIT report on Lakhimpur violence
Lakhimpur Kheri: Union minister's son Ashish Mishra contracts dengue
'Incidents' at Lakhimpur: Nobody won after the violence in the tiny hamlet
Lakhimpur violence: 'Yogi promised Ram Rajya, party workers running amok'
Lakhimpur Kheri: Priyanka reiterates demand for resignation of MoS Teni
-
Opposition parties on Tuesday decided to take out a protest march in support of their demand for revoking the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs and sacking of Union Minister Ajay Mishra whose son has been arrested in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.
Leaders of several opposition parties on Tuesday met in the chamber of Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and discussed their further strategy.
Opposition MPs in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will take out the march from Gandhi statue in Parliament premises to Vijay Chowk at 1 pm.
Opposition parties have been protesting against the suspension of MPs, which they have termed as undemocratic and against the rules of the House. Proceedings of the Rajya Sabha have been disrupted repeatedly on the matter.
Kharge and Congress MP Deepinder Singh Hooda gave adjournment notices in the Rajya Sabha on the Lakhimpur matter.
Congress MP Manickam Tagore gave a similar adjournment notice in Lok Sabha on the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.
Eight people, including four farmers, were killed in the Lakhimpur violence on October 3.
"I have given a suspension of business/notice under Rule 267 to discuss the recent SIT report on the manslaughter of Lakhimpur. We demand that MoS Ajay Mishra be immediately removed from his position to ensure a free and fair trial," Kharge said on Twitter.
"In order to ensure a free and fair trial of the murder case of innocent farmers, the Mos, who is father of the accused, must immediately be removed from his position," Kharge said in his adjournment notice under Rule 267.
The notices were, however, disallowed by Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU