India's monsoon rains 24% below-average in the week ended June 26: IMD

India's rains were 24% below average in the week ended June 26, the weather office said on Thursday, as the seasonal was scanty over central and western parts of the country.

The rains are crucial for farm output and economic growth as about 55% of the south Asian nation's arable land is rain-fed, and the farm sector makes up about 15% of a nearly $2.5-trillion economy that is Asia's third-biggest.

The below-average has delayed sowing of summer-sown crop such as rice, soybean and corn and threatens to curtail crop yields.

has delivered 36% lower-than-normal since the start of the season on June 1, due to a delay in the onset of rains, according to data compiled by India Meteorological Department.

Monsoon rains arrived in Kerala on June 8. However, Cyclone Vayu developed in the Arabian Sea drew moisture from the monsoon and weakened its progress.