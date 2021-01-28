Corruption Perception Index 2020: India slips six positions to 86th rank

-
India's rank has slipped six places to 86th among 180 countries in corruption perception index (CPI) in 2020.
For 2020, Transparency International (TI)'s Corruption Perception Index (CPI) was released on Thursday.
The index, which ranks 180 countries and territories by their perceived levels of public sector corruption according to experts and business people, uses a scale of 0 to 100, where 0 is highly corrupt and 100 is very clean.
A country with a higher score has a higher rank.
India's rank is 86 out of 180 nations with a score of 40.
"India was ranked at 80th position out of 180 countries in 2019. The CPI score for India is almost constant this year as well as the previous year score," the index said.
In 2019, India's score was 41.
India is still very low on the corruption index, the report said, noting that experts feel CPI does not reflect actual real corruption level in any country. The integrity score determines the corruption situation of a country.
This year, New Zealand and Denmark rank at first position with scores of 88. Somalia and South Sudan rank lowest at 179th position with scores of 12.
