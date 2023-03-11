JUST IN
Exceeding WHO ozone limit linked to heart disease hospitalisations: Study
10-day 'woman-led' food, cultural fair to be held in Srinagar next week
Business Standard

India's traditional medicinal systems poised for significant leap: UP CM

India's traditional medicinal systems such as ayurveda are poised to make a significant leap and spread through the world as a result of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts, UP CM Adityanath said

Uttar Pradesh government | Narendra Modi | Adityanath

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow/Meerut 

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses a press conference after the presentation of the annual budget for 2022-23 in the UP Assembly, at Vidhan Bhawan in Lucknow, Thursday, May 26, 2022. (PTI Photo

India's traditional medicinal systems such as ayurveda are poised to make a significant leap and spread through the world as a result of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Saturday.

Speaking at the inauguration of the "Akhil Bharatiya Ayurveda Mahasammelan and Pradeshik Ayurveda Sammelan" at Chaudhary Charan Singh University in Meerut, Adityanath said Prime Minister Modi established the Ministry of AYUSH to promote conventional medicinal practices such as ayurveda, yoga and naturopathy, unani, siddha, and homoeopathy.

"Since 2015, the world has been celebrating June 21 as International Day of Yoga," he said.

Yoga connects the entire globe, he said, adding the outcomes of the prime minister's efforts to introduce the world to this Indian tradition and to promote ayurveda are in front of us.

As part of the conference, an exhibition on the state's ambitious "One District-One Product" initiative was inaugurated in the presence of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Governor Anandiben Patel and Adityanath.

The chief minister said that during the three-day conference, discussions on various ayurveda disciplines would take place.

He stressed that everyone acknowledged the value of ayurveda during the COVID-19 pandemic and said, "If BAMS (Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery) doctors want, they can run health and wellness centre well by integrating it with yoga and naturopathy."

They can also help increase the income of thousands of farmers through cultivation of medicinal plants, he said.

Stating that Uttar Pradesh is the land of ayurveda, Adityanath said, "It is the land of Lord Dhanvantari, the father of ayurveda.... Ayurveda will touch new heights as a result of the efforts of the double-engine government.

First Published: Sat, March 11 2023. 18:45 IST

