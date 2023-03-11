Uttarakhand allopathic doctors to get six-day training in ayurveda

Allopathic doctors in will undergo a six-day training in and the programme will help clear doubts about the efficacy of the traditional medicine system, Chief Secretary SS Sandhu said on Saturday.

He also asserted that "allopathy and are not contradictory but complementary to each other".

The Ayush department will be conduct the training using presentations based on facts and documents, Sandhu said.

"The purpose of the six-day training programme is to bust the wrong notions about ayurvedic treatment and help allopathic doctors shed their doubts about its efficacy," the chief secretary said. The dates for the programme is yet to be announced.

Sandhu said is not just a system of medicine but a way of leading a disease-free life.

Being the hub of yoga and ayurveda, can benefit in various ways through a renewed emphasis on ayurveda, yoga, unani, naturopathy and homeopathy.

