JUST IN
Adani Airport Holdings increases borrowing limit by Rs 2,500 crore
Lessons from Covid: Pharma firms turn attention to adult vaccination
Nearly 100% of 2-wheeler market will shift to EVs in 3 yrs: Bhavish Agarwal
Samsung, Zigbang partner to unveil unique UWB-based smart door lock
Adani poised to be largest shareholder in NDTV as open offer subscribed 32%
SIPCOT to set up 11 new industrial parks in TN, to create over 2 lakh jobs
Dharavi redevelopment project a veritable realty goldmine, say experts
Godrej Properties adds 8 new projects worth Rs 16,500 cr so far in FY23
New Adani transmission lines may lower Mumbai's power tariffs, say experts
GMR Hyderabad International Airport plans to raise Rs 1,250 crore via NCDs
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Adani Airport Holdings increases borrowing limit by Rs 2,500 crore
SpiceJet expects improvement in operations in December quarter: Ajay Singh
Business Standard

CIEL Group makes 'strategic investment' in Next Leap Career Solutions

City-based CIEL Group has made a strategic investment in Next Leap Career Solutions Pvt Ltd by signing a definitive agreement to acquire 100 per cent equity stake in tranches, the company said

Topics
HR management | career development | Education and career

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

investment bankers
The acquisition is part of the strategic vision of the company to expand its offering in the human resource services space.

City-based CIEL Group has made a strategic investment in Next Leap Career Solutions Pvt Ltd by signing a definitive agreement to acquire 100 per cent equity stake in tranches, the company said on Sunday.

The acquisition is part of the strategic vision of the company to expand its offering in the human resource services space.

"With this acquisition, CIEL Group strengthens its position further as a workforce solutions company leveraging technology," said a company statement.

Pi Capital and Legalogic are advisors of Next Leap Career Solutions, while NovoJuris represents CIEL Group in this deal.

However, the company did not disclose the value of the deal.

CIEL (HR services) managing director Aditya Narayan Mishra said, "This acquisition, in line with our IPO plans, is part of our strategic vision to expand our technology-led offerings in the HR services domain."

"It will complement our existing subsidiary Integrum Solutions operating in HR technology space and will help us expand our client portfolio in the market. With this acquisition, we penetrate deeper in the market and expand our margins," Mishra, also the company's CEO, said.

The solutions provided by Next Leap Career Solutions Pvt Ltd (Jombay's technology solutions) are used by more than 500 marquee organisations for identifying and building leaders and making them future-ready.

Every year, over two lakh managers and leaders go through the assessment and development programmes offered by Next Leap Career Solutions Pvt Ltd, the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on HR management

First Published: Sun, December 04 2022. 20:43 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.