Complete 450 MW Shongtong hydro project by 2025: Himachal CM Sukhu

Stressing on the need for early commissioning of 450 MW Shongtong Hydroelectric Power Project, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed officials to expedite the construction work and complete it by July 2025.

While presiding over a review meeting here, the Chief Minister said for the project the tender was awarded in 2012, but the construction work had been delayed due to various reasons.

"Delayed projects incur increased costs and losses to the state, therefore, the project needed to be completed within stipulated timeframe," an official statement quoting the Chief Minister said.

He directed the officers of the Power Corporation Ltd (HPPCL) to resolve all bottlenecks causing delay within a week.

The review meeting has been scheduled after three months. He asked the HPPCL to increase manpower to complete the remaining construction work.

Sukhu said the completion of the Shongtong Hydroelectric Power Project would generate 1,579 million units of electricity annually, providing the state with a total benefit of Rs 1,706 crore, with Rs 1,300 crore worth of electricity generated.

The timely commissioning of the project would result in a saving of Rs 250 crore, besides providing an interest of Rs 156 crore available on the revenue, said the Chief Minister.

The government is committed to transforming the state into a green energy state by 2025 through the utilisation of hydropower and solar energy.

As part of this effort, the state has set a goal to generate 500 MW of solar energy by the end of year 2024, the Chief Minister added.

