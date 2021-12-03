India, South Korea agree to strengthen strategic cooperation

-
India and the Republic of Korea on Friday agreed to strengthen strategic cooperation including in dealing with challenges of terrorism, extremism and radicalisation.
The two sides discussed a range of key issues at the third India-Republic of Korea strategic dialogue held in the national capital.
"Both sides agreed to further strengthen and deepen mutually beneficial strategic cooperation in areas of bilateral, regional and global interest," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.
It said Kim Hyoung-zhin, the second deputy director of National Security of the Republic of Korea, visited New Delhi for the dialogue at the invitation of Deputy National Security Adviser Pankaj Saran.
The visiting official also called on National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Minister of State for External Affairs Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, the MEA said.
It said joint development and joint production in the defence sector as well as partnership in critical and high technology areas were also discussed.
"The two sides identified areas of cooperation in cyber security and information technology, maritime security and threats and challenges from terrorism, extremism and radicalisation," the MEA said in a statement.
"It was agreed to strengthen synergies between India's 'Act East Policy' and Republic of Korea's 'New Southern Policy'," it added.
