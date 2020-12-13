India will never forget the cowardly attack on Parliament, says PM Modi

-
ALSO READ
Narendra Modi's 70th birthday: 10 initiatives that make him popular
PM Modi, Amit Shah pay floral tributes to victims of 2001 Parliament attack
In pictures: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's surprise visit to Ladakh
PM Narendra Modi to deliver keynote address at IIT 2020 Global Summit
Modi pays tribute to those who lost their lives in 2001 Parliament attack
-
Paying tributes to the security personnel who sacrificed their lives in the 2001 Parliament attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that the country will never forget the cowardly attack as well as the men who gave their lives to protect the supreme legislative body of the country.
In a tweet, the Prime Minister said: "We will never forget the cowardly attack on our Parliament on this day in 2001. We recall the valour and sacrifices of those who lost their lives while protecting our Parliament. India will always be thankful to them."
President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted: "The nation gratefully remembers the brave martyrs who laid down their lives while defending Parliament on this day in 2001. While commemorating the great sacrifices of the defenders of the temple of our democracy, we strengthen our resolve to defeat the forces of terror."
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also said that the country will always remember the valour of such security personnel. "I salute the valour of all the brave security personnel who made the supreme sacrifice while steadfastly countering the terrorist attack on Parliament on this day in 2001," Singh said.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid respects to the brave security men. "I pay my respects to the brave sons of 'Maa Bharati' who made the supreme sacrifice, taking on the enemies in the cowardly terrorist attack on Parliament in 2001. A grateful nation will forever be indebted to your immortal sacrifice," Shah tweeted.
Terrorists from Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed terror groups had attacked Indian Parliament on December 13, 2001. Nine persons, including eight security personnel, were killed in the attack. All five terrorists were also killed by security forces. The attack led to high tension between India and Pakistan and the security of Parliament was upgraded thereafter.
--IANS
rak/tsb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU