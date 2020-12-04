PM Narendra Modi to deliver keynote address at IIT 2020 Global Summit

-
ALSO READ
98% candidates for JEE-Advanced allotted city from top 3 choices: IIT Delhi
IIT Madras bags 1st place in Atal Innovation ranking, 7 IITs among top 10
IIT Delhi startups launch Covid-19 protection lotion, antiviral T-shirts
IIT Hyderabad to resume campus activities in phased manner from August 10
Centre grants Rs 110 crore for setting up technology hub at IIT Ropar
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be delivering a keynote address at the IIT-2020 Global Summit, organised by PanIIT USA, on Friday.
The theme of this year's summit is 'The Future is Now'.
The Summit will focus on issues like the global economy, technology, innovation, health, habitat conservation and universal education, according to an official release.
PanIIT USA is an organization that is more than 20 years old. Since 2003 PanIIT USA has organised this conference and invited speakers from different sectors including industry, academia, and government. PanIIT USA is run by an all-volunteer team of IIT alumni.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU