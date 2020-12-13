8.79% votes cast in 2 hrs in sixth phase Jammu & Kashmir DDC polls

The sixth phase of the District Development Council (DDC) recorded a voter percentage of 8.79 per cent across 31 constituencies in the first two hours on Sunday, officials said.

According to figures issued by the office of State Election Commissioner, in Kashmir Division, Pulwama recorded voting percentage of 1.81 per cent, Baramulla 3.10 per cent, Kulgam 4.09 per cent, Shopian 0.51 per cent, Anantnag 2.40 per cent, Bandipora 9.53 per cent, Ganderbal 5.39 per cent, Kupwara 5.52 per cent and Budgam 6.40 per cent till 9 a.m.

Similarly in Jammu division, Udhampur recorded a voting percentage of 11.54 per cent, Jammu 15.08 per cent, Kathua 12.55 per cent, Ramban 8.63 per cent, Doda 9.19 per cent, Samba 16.38 per cent, Poonch 14.56 per cent, Rajouri 11.25 per cent and Reasi 14.57 per cent till 9 a.m.

Kashmir Division recorded an overall polling percentage of 4.17 per cent, while Jammu Division recorded 12.73 per cent upto 9 a.m.

In the 6th phase of the DDC elections, voting is being held in 31 constituencies -- 14 from Kashmir Division and 17 from Jammu Division.

For the smooth conduct of elections, 2,071 polling stations -- 1,208 in Kashmir division and 863 in Jammu division -- have been setup in this phase, where 7,48,301 electors (3,90,432 male and 3,57,869 female voters) will exercise their right to franchise.

