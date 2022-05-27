India will remain an important stakeholder in Afghanistan: NSA Ajit Doval

-
ALSO READ
Man arrested for trying to enter NSA Ajit Doval's house in Delhi
Amit Shah, NSA, Rahul Gandhi pay last respects to CDS Rawat, his wife
Court grants bail to man arrested for trying to enter NSA Doval's house
Afghanistan gets over $760 mn in cash aid to fight poverty, food shortage
NSA Doval calls for strengthening maritime cooperation in Indian Ocean
-
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, while taking part in the 4th Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan in Dushanbe on Friday, highlighted that India was and is an important stakeholder in Afghanistan and asserted that "nothing can change this."
Following the 3rd Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan held in New Delhi in November 2021, the National Security Advisors of Tajikistan, India, Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Iran, Kyrgyzstan and China took part in the regional security dialogue on Afghanistan in Dushanbe.
Taking forward the spirit encapsulated in the Delhi Declaration, the NSAs discussed the situation in Afghanistan and the region. The NSAs highlighted the need to find constructive ways to ensure peace and stability in Afghanistan and combat risks from terrorism emanating from the region.
"India was and is an important stakeholder in Afghanistan. Special relationship with the people of Afghanistan over centuries will guide India's approach, nothing can change this," Doval added.
According to sources, NSA took the opportunity to meet his counterparts from Iran, Tajikistan, Russia and other partners in the Dialogue on the sidelines of the meeting.
Doval told his counterparts that the people of Afghanistan have a special place.
NSA Doval highlighted the need for representation of all sections of Afghan society including women and minorities so that the collective energies of the largest possible proportion of the Afghan population feel motivated to contribute to nation-building.
India has focused on infrastructure, connectivity and humanitarian assistance over the decades. After August 2021, India has already provided 17000 MT of Wheat out of a total commitment of 50000 MT, 500000 doses of Covaxin, 13 tons of essential life-saving medicines and winter clothing as well as 60 million doses of polio vaccine
NSA also reiterated India's position on the distribution of aid to all sections of society. He highlighted, "Assistance should be accessible to all, respect for all obligations under international humanitarian law should be ensured."
Emphasizing on the rights of women at the meet, Doval said, "Women and youth are critical for the future of any society. Provision of education to girls and employment to women and youth will ensure productivity and spur growth. It will also have a positive social impact including discouraging radical ideologies among youth."
.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU