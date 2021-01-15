Man who stormed US Capitol last week requests Donald Trump for pardon

-
ALSO READ
Capitol violence result of Trump's 'contempt for democracy', says Biden
Congress to certify Biden's presidential victory despite US Capitol attack
US lawmakers seek immediate removal of Trump as supporters attack Capitol
Trump defends his Jan 6 speech before Capitol attack; calls it appropriate
President Donald Trump concedes to Joe Biden, condemns US Capitol attack
-
A man who donned fur, horns and red, white and blue face paint while storming the US Capitol last week is now requesting a pardon from President Donald Trump.
According to The Hill, the man identified as Jacob Anthony Chansley, who also goes by the name "QAnon Shaman", turned himself in to authorities on Saturday after he travelled to Washington, DC, at Trump's call for "patriots" to take a stand against the 'rigged' presidential election results.
His lawyer Albert Watkins is now making a plea for a pardon, stating that Chansley was not involved in the Capitol violence and surrendered peacefully.
"My client had heard the oft-repeated words of President Trump," Watkins said, according to local CBS station KMOV4 as quoted by The Hill and added, "The words and invitation of a president are supposed to mean something."
"Given the peaceful and compliant fashion in which Chansley comported himself, it would be appropriate and honourable for the president to pardon Mr Chansley and other like-minded, peaceful individuals who accepted the president's invitation with honourable intentions," the lawyer said further.
Chansley is currently facing charges including "knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority" and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.
Following the days of the riot, Chansley said that he did not do anything wrong.
On January 6, a group of Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol to protest legislators confirming electoral slates from battleground US states they thought were invalid.
Trump had made a speech among thousands of supporters reiterating his claim a massive voter fraud had robbed his election victory and encouraged supporters to maintain support to "stop the steal."
Five people died in the riot, including one police officer as well as one Air Force veteran and Trump supporter who was shot dead by police.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU