India working on ways to release of oil reserves after US request

-
ALSO READ
Next oil reserves plan by Sept, to see Rs 14K-crore investment: ISPRL
India begins selling crude oil from strategic reserves in monetisation push
India's forex reserves may have exceeded $600 billion: RBI governor
As India's forex reserves cross $600 bln, liquidity gush to fuel equities
Foreign exchange reserves cross $600 billion mark for first time
-
India is working on ways to release crude oil from its strategic storages in tandem with other major economies to dampen prices, a top government official said on Monday.
The US had last week made the unusual request to some of the world's largest oil-consuming nations, including China, India and Japan, to consider releasing crude stockpiles in coordinated effort to lower global energy prices.
This after members of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies rebuffed repeated requests to speed up their production increases.
"We are working on releasing stocks from our strategic reserves," the official, who wished not to be named, said.
He did not give a timeline but said officials were in touch with other major oil users for a coordinated move.
India is the world's third-largest oil consumer and importing nation and has been severely impacted by the relentless rise in international oil prices. Since the US move, global oil prices are on the decline. Brent crude was trading at USD 78.72 per barrel, down from USD 81.24 a barrel 10-days back. On October 26, it had hit a multi-year high of USD 86.40.
Just like the US, it also believes that high prices are starting to produce unwanted inflation and undermine recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Retail petrol and diesel prices shot up to record levels earlier this month before the government cut taxes, costing it Rs 60,000 crore in revenue this year.
India has 5.33 million tonnes of underground crude oil storage at two places on the east and the west coast.
While China has said it is working on a crude release, Japan has also signalled its readiness.
India has built 1.33 million tonnes of storage at Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, and 1.5 million tonnes at Mangaluru and 2.5 million tonnes at Padur (both in Karnataka).
The official said the stocks from the reserves will be released in tandem with other countries.
"Dates, etc are being worked out," he said.
ADNOC of UAE has leased half of the Mangalore storage while the remaining is with state-owned Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL). State-owned firms and government have stocked oil at the other facilities.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU