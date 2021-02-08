IndiaMART CEO, two others booked for selling Govardhan Hill rocks online

-
Three men, including the CEO of an e-commerce site, were booked on Sunday for allegedly putting up for sale online of rocks taken from the Govardhan Hill here, police said.
Govardhan Hill in Mathura is considered a sacred site for Hindus as it is the setting for many legends relating to the life of Lord Krishna who is believed to be embodied in the earth of the hill.
Stern action would be taken against the company, its CEO, and the supplier for inciting religious feelings by misusing the facility of information technology, SP (Rural) Shirish Chandra said.
He said an FIR has been filed under Section 265 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 66 of the Information Technology Act against IndiaMART founder-CEO Dinesh Agarwal, co-founder Brajesh Agrawal and Mathura-based supplier Ankur Agrawal.
The FIR was lodged based on a complaint by Mathura-based social worker Keshav Mukhia at Govardhan police station, the SP said.
Ten more complaints on the issue filed at the same station have been clubbed for a single probe, officials said.
According to the police, the website claimed that the rocks were "natural" and quoted its price as Rs 5,175 per piece.
Hundreds of people demonstrated in front of Govardhan police station against attempts by the company to "trade the deity".
Siya Ram Baba, a saint from Mathura, condemned the act by the company saying, "Govardhan is Krishna himself. Anybody entering into a trade involving Govardhan would be inviting the wrath of the deity."
Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Brahmin Mahasabha has decided to meet the Mathura DM on Monday for strict action against the company and the supplier.
