85 EV charging stations installed in 82 areas; 92 more to be up by Dec: MCD

-
ALSO READ
With EV policy in focus, Delhi to get 18,000 new charging stations by 2024
'Horror houses': Women's panel finds syringes, drugs in MCD-run schools
Work on installing 100 EV charging stations in Delhi nearing end: Officials
MCD denies its school infrastructure 'poorer than Delhi govt-run schools'
'India needs to set up 46k EV stations by 2030 to match global benchmark'
-
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has installed 85 electric vehicle charging stations at 82 locations and 92 more such facilities are to be set up by December, officials said on Friday.
The Government of India is promoting EVs adoption in India and has recently announced its target to reach 25 per cent EV adoption by 2030, the MCD said in a statement.
Several state governments are also working towards accelerating EV adoption in their respective states, it added.
"The MCD has installed 85 EV charging stations at 82 locations and all 85 EV charging stations have become operational for the public usage," the MCD said.
Officials said 92 more such facilities are to be set up by December.
The MCD has been taking necessary steps to create an optimal EV ecosystem in the city, it said.
Four government of India public sector undertakings -- Telecommunications Consultants India Limited (TCIL), Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) and Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL), Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) as well as DISCOMS -- Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL), BSES and Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) were authorised by the MCD for installation and operations of EV charging stations, it said.
They were offered parking sites as well as roadsides to find out feasibility for installation and operations of EV charging stations. the statement said.
In another statement, it said the MCD's Najafgarh and West zones' authorities took action against "illegal plotting" being done by a few people.
During the drive, plotting as well as constructions done at these sites were "demolished", it said.
Action was carried out in Mohan Garden, Nangli and Vikas Nagar wherein seven properties were demolished, and have been left in uninhabitable conditions, so as to leave no scope for any further unauthorised constructions or its use, the statement said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Fri, September 16 2022. 21:57 IST