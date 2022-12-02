JUST IN
Indian Army truck catches fire outside Udaipur due to malfunction
Vande Bharat: WR to spend Rs 264 cr to build fences amid cattle hit cases
IndiGo's Kannur-Doha plane diverts to Mumbai due to technical issue
Two new fast interceptor crafts to be inducted in Navy's Bengal area
Srinagar makes it to the list of top places to visit in 2023, says report
Delhi govt schools to stay close tomorrow ahead of MCD elections: DoE
India's young fashion stalwarts Kunal Rawal, Ekaya Banaras collaborate
Technology influencing world, says Himachal Pradesh Guv Arlekar
IndiGo, SpiceJet international flights diverted due to technical glitches
Police in Haryana's Hansi develop mobile app to track criminals
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Vande Bharat: WR to spend Rs 264 cr to build fences amid cattle hit cases
Business Standard

Indian Army truck catches fire outside Udaipur due to malfunction

An India Army truck caught fire about 60 km from Rajasthan's Udaipur, ostensibly due to a technical malfunction, an official said on Friday

Topics
Indian Army | Udaipur  | Fire accident

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

An Indian army soldier stands guard on a highway on the outskirts of Kohima, capital of northeastern Nagaland state, India, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. Angry villagers burned army vehicles in protest after more than a dozen people were killed by soldiers w
Representational Image

An India Army truck caught fire about 60 km from Rajasthan's Udaipur, ostensibly due to a technical malfunction, an official said on Friday.

The truck was part of a five-vehicle convoy en route to the military station in Udaipur.

A Quick Reaction Team of the Army swung into action and cordoned off the vehicle, stopping traffic on the highway, Defence Spokesperson Amitabh Sharma said.

There was no loss of personnel or life. The Army personnel's prompt reaction also ensured no loss to public property or private vehicles, he said.

Sharma added that the civil administration had also assisted with its resources for traffic management.

The Army has ordered an internal inquiry to ascertain the facts, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Indian Army

First Published: Fri, December 02 2022. 23:06 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU