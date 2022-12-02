Srinagar makes it to the list of top places to visit in 2023, says report

India's makes it to the top places of 2023 to visit in Conde Nast Traveler's latest article, 'The 23 Best Places to Go in 2023.' The article describes as, "an alluring and once hard-to-visit destination in the Kashmir Valley"... which, "is opening up for travellers in a big way in 2023, with new roadways making it easier than ever to get in and around.

When it comes to enjoying nature at its best, there is no better place than . It provides a plethora of travel experiences including scenic views, monuments and architecture, handicrafts for shoppers, traditional feasts for foodies, and stays in off beat options like houseboats, glamping and waterfront villas.

Saumya Ancheri, Features Editor at the travel magazine, details the improvements being made to the city's transportation, stays, and connectivity to create hassle-free travel experiences for both citizens and tourists, "The Capital is also about to get a boost in accessibility, with a spate of highways and tunnels planned to open in 2023 that will, among other connections, make it easier to drive from Kashmir-across breathtaking landscapes-to neighbouring Ladakh, even in winter. Other side trips that will be easier to reach, thanks to the new infrastructure: Sonamarg (which translates to "golden meadow"), a stunning hill station that is poised for substantial tourism development in the years to come, and Pahalgam, an idyllic getaway that has long drawn travelers to its pastoral charms.

The latter will see, in early 2023, the opening of Shepherd's Barn, a cottage stay by Ramneek Kaur (whose family owns the Bollywood-favorite Pahalgam Hotel), which will add rooms to an existing program of craft tours and local activities under the auspices of the Shepherd Crafts Cultural Centre. With so much change underfoot, there is no better time to experience the area- and before everyone else starts to do the same."

IANSlife has put together a list of places to visit in the valley to make your stay memorable in the new year, which is only a few weeks away:

Dal Lake

Known as "The Jewel of Srinagar," the Dal Lake is the most exquisite of sights to behold. It is surrounded by 26 square kilometers and in addition to the famous Shikara rides, living on a houseboat is also an experience of a lifetime. You can shop at the floating markets and take a leisurely cruise.

Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden

With the largest Tulip garden in Asia, 74 acres in size, your best bet is to visit in March, April, and May. You can visit Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden anytime between 7.00 a.m. to 7.30 p.m. on all weekdays at just Rs 50 for adults and Rs 25 for children. Who needs Holland!

Aru Valley

If you enjoy activities and adventure, the Venice of the East has something for you. The greatest time to visit Aru Valley is from July to September when you can go hiking, fishing, and horseback riding without worrying about the weather. Aru Valley is located in the Anantnag District of Srinagar, Jammu, and Kashmir.

Pari Mahal

Surrounded by lush green mountains Pari Mahal in Srinagar was built in the mid-17th century by Dara Shikoh, son of Shah Jahan, it used to be the emperor's summer retreat.

Dachigam National Park

Dachigam National Park in is home to a diverse array of flora and animals. While strolling through the park, you may come across the critically endangered Kashmir stag (hangul), a red deer found in India, as well as musk deer, Himalayan black bears, and a variety of unusual Himalayan birds such as golden eagles, bearded vultures, red Togo pans, and koklass pheasants.

