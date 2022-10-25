JUST IN
Business Standard

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar speaks to British counterpart Cleverly

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday spoke to his British counterpart James Cleverly on a day Rishi Sunak took charge as the UK's first Indian-origin prime minister.

Topics
S Jaishankar | External Affairs Ministry | India UK

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

EAM S Jaishankar addressing Indian community in Bangkok
EAM S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday spoke to his British counterpart James Cleverly on a day Rishi Sunak took charge as the UK's first Indian-origin prime minister.

In the Cabinet reshuffle being effected by Sunak, Cleverly is set to stay as the foreign secretary.

In a tweet, Jaishankar said he and the British foreign secretary discussed counter-terror cooperation, bilateral ties and the Ukraine conflict.

"Received a call from UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly. Discussed counter-terrorism, bilateral relations and the Ukraine conflict," Jaishankar said.

On his part, Cleverly said, "Great to speak with India's External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar today."

"We discussed the Russia-Ukraine crisis and that the UK will be challenging Russia's rhetoric and allegations during the UNSC today," he said.

In his first address at the doorstep of 10 Downing Street in London, Sunak said that he takes over at a time when the UK is facing a "profound economic crisis" as it deals with the aftermath of COVID and the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

India and the UK have been engaged in negotiations for a free trade agreement.

Over a week ago, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said both sides holding negotiations for an early finalisation of the pact that could be beneficial to both sides.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, October 25 2022. 22:18 IST

