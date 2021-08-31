Indian Navy seals contract with BEL to procure naval anti-drone system

The on Tuesday sealed a contract with defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) for the supply of the first indigenously developed Naval Anti Drone System (NADS), the said.

The NADS, developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and manufactured by BEL, is the first indigenously developed anti-drone system to be inducted into the Indian armed forces, it said.

"The has signed a contract with Navratna Defence public sector undertaking BEL for the supply of the first indigenous comprehensive Naval Anti Drone System with both hard-kill and soft kill capabilities," the ministry said in a statement.

The NADS can instantly detect micro drones and uses a laser-based "kill mechanism" to terminate the targets, it said.

Serious concerns over threats from enemy drones first emerged in June when two drones were used by suspected Pakistan-based terrorists to attack the Indian Air Force (IAF) base in Jammu.

Some explosives were dropped at the airbase using unmanned aerial vehicles that triggered alarm among security planners.

The NADS was first deployed to provide security cover for the Republic Day Parade this year and later during the prime minister's Independence Day address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort. "The system, which offers 360-degree coverage, was also deployed in Ahmedabad for the Modi-Trump roadshow," the ministry said.

It said the NADS uses the help of Radar, electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR) sensors and radio frequency (RF) detectors to detect and jam the micro drones.

"The DRDO's RF/Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) detects the frequency which is being used by the controller and the signals are then jammed," the ministry said.

"The anti-drone technology system of DRDO provides for both 'soft kill' and 'hard kill' options to the Indian Armed Forces to tackle fast-emerging aerial threats," it said.

Both the static and mobile versions of NADS will be supplied to the within a short time from the signing of the contract, the ministry added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)