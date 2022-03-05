Indigenous train protection system KAVACH to cover 2,000 km of rail track

-
ALSO READ
Railways on divergent tracks: Gap between forecasts and reality is widening
Indian Railways rolls back increased platform ticket price to Rs 10
Railways to begin third segment of trains for tourism, Bharat Gaurav trains
Railways registers 113 pc jump in earnings from passenger segment in Q2
Railways to revert to pre-Covid regular services, stop special trains
-
Indian Railways is planning to implement KAVACH protection system to an extent of 2,000 km during the current financial year on high density routes like New Delhi-Mumbai and New Delhi-Howrah routes, Minister for Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Friday.
The minister observed Kavach -- the Indian Railways Indigenous Automatic Train Protection System in action between Gullaguda- Chitgidda Railway stations of Secunderabad Division in South Central Railway.
"The system will be further extended to an additional 4,000 to 5,000 km from next financial year. The indigenously developed KAVACH system costs Rs 40-50 lakh for each kilometre, whereas European models cost approximately Rs 1.5-2 crore for each kilometre," the minister elaborated.
The 'KAVACH' - a state of the art Automatic Train Protection system was developed by the Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO). South Central Railway has been closely associated with its implementation since the development stage and is facilitating trials to achieve the corporate objective of safety in train operations across Indian Railways.
KAVACH is meant to provide protection by preventing trains to pass the Signal Passing at Danger, (SPAD) (Red) and avoid collision. It activates the train breaking system automatically if the driver fails to control the train as per the speed restrictions. In addition, it prevents collision between two Locomotives equipped with functional KAVACH system.
During the development phase, KAVACH was implemented for a length of 264 km covering 25 stations across Wadi - Vikarabad - Sanath Nagar and Vikarabad - Bidar sections over South Central Railway. Later, the system has been further extended by additional 936 km, taking the cumulative deployment of Kavach to 1,200 km.
--IANS
pvn/pgh
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU