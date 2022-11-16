JUST IN
Aviation ministry modifies rule to make masks optional on domestic flights
CBI books Rotomac Global directors in Rs 750-crore bank fraud case
Elgar case: Actor Suhasini Mulay stands as surety for Gautam Navlakha
Haryana showcases initiatives to support climate goals at COP27 in Egypt
India has democratised technology to fight poverty, says PM Modi
Mehrauli murder case: Delhi Police seeks narco test of accused Aaftab
India's aviation safety rank to improve after UN agency audit: DGCA
Masks no more compulsory during air travel, says civil aviation ministry
Economic self-reliance empowers women, says President Droupadi Murmu
Assam govt launches initiative 'Assam Millet Mission' to boost agri sector
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Aviation ministry modifies rule to make masks optional on domestic flights
Business Standard

IndiGo announces recommencement of Hyderabad-Dhaka flights from Dec 8

Hyderabad is also a great destination for tourists from Bangladesh as it has a variety of popular tourist attractions and first-rate medical services, the release added

Topics
IndiGo

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

indigo, flights, aircraft, aviation
Vinay Malhotra, Global Sales Head, IndiGo in a statement said, in line with its aim to reconnect India with international markets post Covid, the airline is resuming direct flights between Hyderabad and Dhaka

In order to enhance international connectivity, IndiGo, on Wednesday announced the recommencement of Hyderabad-Dhaka weekly three flights to improve direct connectivity from December 8.

Vinay Malhotra, Global Sales Head, IndiGo in a statement said, in line with its aim to reconnect India with international markets post Covid, the airline is resuming direct flights between Hyderabad and Dhaka.

"This will not only create direct connectivity between these cities but also support the medical tourists travelling from Bangladesh to India. We are committed to providing choices to our customers at affordable fares, with an on-time performance, and a courteous and hassle-free service," he said.

According to data given by the Indian Tourism Ministry, Bangladesh accounts for approximately 54 per cent of all overseas medical tourists to India for treatment. For those looking to develop and build their enterprises, travelling to Bangladesh, an ever-expanding industrial hub, is a perfect choice, it said.

Hyderabad is also a great destination for tourists from Bangladesh as it has a variety of popular tourist attractions and first-rate medical services, the release added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on IndiGo

First Published: Wed, November 16 2022. 18:38 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.