Haryana showcases initiatives to support climate goals at COP27 in Egypt

For the first time, the Manohar Lal Khattar-led government is showcasing its initiatives to support climate goals through Actions for Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE) in the Conference of Parties (CoP27) of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) being held in Egypt.

A delegation led by Additional Chief Secretary (Environment and Climate Change) Vineet Garg on behalf of the government is presently in Sharm El-Shiekh to participate in conference.

An official spokesperson said the Mission LiFE was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in October at in Gujarat.

Under the leadership of Khattar, the state government has taken steps to increase the state's green cover along with introducing several environment-friendly initiatives.

The spokesperson said Vivek Saxena, CEO of Compensatory Afforestation Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA), presented initiatives of the state taken to align climate action goals in convergence with five nectar elements (Panchamrit) of India's climate action and commitments by the Prime Minister at the COP 26 in Glasgow in the UK.

Haryana's climate actions also address the adoption of Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE) as part of global campaign launched on the occasion of World Environment Day 2022.

The side event showcased initiatives of the government that support climate goals and India's commitment for climate neutrality by 2070.

The spokesperson said has led by example in promoting agroforestry and trees outside forest and despite being a forest-deficient state with only about 3.5 per cent area under forest, farm-based wood sourced from non-forest areas support about 50 per cent of the plywood production of the country.

Green livelihoods through support to farm-based wood industries and trees outside forest also facilitate contribution to India's commitments through Nationally Determined Contributions under Paris Climate Change Agreement.

The spokesperson said Haryana is also a part of the USAID-supported TOFI (Tress Outside Forests in India) programme to be implemented in seven states of India.

The TOFI programme will contribute to 420 million tons of carbon dioxide equivalent sequestration and covering 2.8 million hectares new land under TOFs.

