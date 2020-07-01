Indra Mani Pandey appointed India's Permanent Representative to UN

JUST IN
Seasoned diplomat Indra Mani Pandey has been appointed as India's next Permanent Representative to the United Nations and other international organisations in Geneva

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

United Nations. Photo: Reuters

Seasoned diplomat Indra Mani Pandey has been appointed as India's next Permanent Representative to the United Nations and other international organisations in Geneva.

Pandey, a 1990-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, is currently serving as an additional secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

"He is expected to take up the assignment shortly," the MEA said in a statement.

Pandey succeeds Rajiv K Chander in Geneva.

In his nearly three-decade career, Pandey served in Indian missions in Damascus, Cairo, Islamabad, Kabul, Muscat and Geneva.

He also served as joint secretary in the Disarmament and International Security Affairs division of the MEA at its headquarters in Delhi.

First Published: Wed, July 01 2020. 20:17 IST

