6 dead, 17 injured after power plant blast in Tamil Nadu; Shah assures help

Six workers were killed and 17 others injured when a boiler in a thermal power unit (TPS II) of Ltd exploded on Wednesday, officials said.

The NLC India's integrated mining-cum-power plant is located in Neyveli in Cuddalore district in

The injured have been admitted to hospital.

It is the second major boiler blast in In May, four persons were killed when a boiler in the TPS II exploded.

The company's TPS II consists of seven units of 210 MW each.

The cause of the boiler blast is yet to be ascertained.

Chief Minister K. Palaniswami expressed grief over the deaths and announced a compensation of Rs 300,000 each to the bereaved families.

Palaniswami also announced Rs 100,000 each to severely injured workers and Rs 50,000 each to other injured.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, meanwhile, talked to CM Palaniswami and assured him of all possible help.

The Home Minister took stock of the situation of the incident in a telephonic conversation with Palaniswami.

"Anguished to learn about the loss of lives due to a blast at Neyveli power plant boiler in Have spoken to @CMOTamilNadu and assured all possible help," Shah tweeted.

The Home Minister further said that Centre's paramilitary wing Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is already on the spot to assist the relief work.

"Praying for the earliest recovery of those injured."