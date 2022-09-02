INS Vikrant is India's thrust to making defence sector self reliant: PM

-
ALSO READ
INS Vikrant to be commissioned on September 2; here are 5 things to know
Local train derails at CSMT in Mumbai; Harbour Line services affected
Local train services hit on Mumbai's harbour line due to power issue
PM Modi commissions India's first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant
PM to commission first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant on Friday
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said INS Vikrant is an example of Indian government's thrust to making its defence sector self-reliant and has made the country part of the select group of nations who can indigenously make aircraft carriers.
Modi also unveiled the Indian Navy's new ensign which drops the St George's Cross and incorporates the royal seal of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
Addressing a large gathering at the commissioning ceremony of INS Vikrant, Modi said with the new ensign, the country has shed its colonial past.
Till today Indian Naval flags carried a sign of slavery which has been replaced with a new one inspired by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, he said.
Modi also spoke about certain features of the aircraft carrier -- which he described as a floating airfield, a floating town -- and said that power generated in it can light up 5,000 houses.
"INS Vikrant is not a mere war machine but proof of India's skill and talent. It is special, different," Modi said and highlighted the indigenisation efforts behind the massive ship, including the steel that went into its making.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Fri, September 02 2022. 11:25 IST