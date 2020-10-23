Intensify action against pollution-causing activities: Delhi LG to agencies

-
Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal directed agencies to intensify their action against pollution-causing activities in the national capital as the city's air quality dipped to the 'very poor category' on Friday, an official said.
The official said the lieutenant governor asked concerned officials to take action against local factors such as garbage burning and others contributing to the city's airpollution.
Baijal also directed them to ensure installation of anti-smog guns and taking other measures to reduce pollution level in the national capital.
Baijal held a meeting with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, Environment Minister Gopal Rai, Chief Secretary Vijay Dev and senior officials of Delhi PollutionControl Committee.
"Officials were also directed to intensify efforts to prevent and mitigate rising air pollution in Delhi," Baijal tweeted.
The air quality index (AQI) for Delhi was in the 'very poor' category. The AQI on Friday was recorded at 374 in the morning and 366 by the evening as compared to 302 on the previous day.
Several areas in the city also recorded air quality in the 'severe' category, according to authorities.
Ten monitoring stations in Delhi entered the 'severe' zone, according to the AQI monitoring mobile application SAMEER, developed by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
Government agencies predicted that the air quality will deteriorate further in the coming two days.
An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ''good'', 51 and 100 ''satisfactory'', 101 and 200 ''moderate'', 201 and 300 ''poor'', 301 and 400 ''very poor'', and 401 and 500 ''severe''.
