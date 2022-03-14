International kabaddi player Sandeep Singh shot dead in Punjab

International kabbadi player from Nangal Ambiyan village was shot dead by assailants during a match at Malian village in Jalandhar district on Monday.

At least 20 bullets were pumped into his head and chest. The disturbing video of the crime went viral.

A former captain of the Indian team, Sandeep hailed from Nangal Ambian village in Shahkot. He is survived by his wife and two sons, who are currently in England, where he was settled.

--IANS

