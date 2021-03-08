International Women's Day: Over 8k Mumbai women given Covid-19 vaccine

-
On the occasion of International
Women's Day on Monday, over 8,000 women were given COVID-19 vaccine at five centres in Mumbai, civic officials said.
The centres were set up in Seven Hills hospital, and jumbo facilities in BKC, Goregaon, Mulund and Dahisar, where women who came for the inoculation were given roses and chocolates, a BMC release said.
The centre at BKC administered the vaccine to 1,982 women, followed by 1,932, 1908, 1852 and 418 at Goregaon jumbo facility, Seven Hills hospital, Dahisar jumbo facility and Mulund Jumbo facility respectively, it said.
