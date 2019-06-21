JUST IN
International Yoga Day 2019: Celebrations across the nation

The concept of yoga day was formally proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his first tenure

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

International Yoga Day is marked every year on June 21 since its inception in 2015

The concept of yoga day was formally proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly on September 27, 2014.

Sex workers participate in a yoga session on the eve of 5th International Yoga Day in Mumbai

Students practice yoga during a training session at a school in Ahmedabad

Yoga is a physical, mental and spiritual practice which originated in India

Modi founded the ministry of AYUSH which deals with natural methods of treatment including Yoga, Naturopathy, Ayurveda, Unani and Siddha

World's shortest woman Jyoti Amge (25) and Yoga exponent Dhanshri Lekurwale practice yoga in Nagpur

Why is International Yoga Day celebrated on June 21?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his UN address suggested that International Yoga Day be celebrated on June 21, as it is the longest day of the year in the northern hemisphere and shares a special significance in many parts of the world.

Gurukul students perform Yoga, at Swaminarayan Gurukul, in Surat

Indian Navy personnel perform Yoga on the deck of Indian Navy Ship (INS) Ranvir in the Bay of Bengal

Students form the logo of ICC Cricket World Cup trophy to cheer their team as they perform Yoga at a school in Chennai

First Published: Fri, June 21 2019. 08:06 IST

