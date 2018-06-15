IPS officer's daughter booked for 'assaulting' police driver in Kerala

The daughter of a senior of Kerala cadre has been booked under non-bailable charges for allegedly manhandling his official driver following a quarrel.

Based on her counter complaint, a case was also registered against (ADGP) Sudesh Kumar's driver, Gavaskar who is now undergoing treatment at the district hospital for the injury he suffered in the alleged attack on Thursday, police said.

The incident kicked up a row as more police personnel, deployed as camp followers for the personal service of senior officers, have complained against ill-treatment they were facing from the higher-ups and their family members.

Gavaskar, attached to the Special Armed Police (SAP) camp here, has been serving as driver for Sudesh Kumar, head of

In his complaint, Gavaskar alleged that the IPS officer's daughter had verbally abused him and hit hard on his neck and shoulder with her mobile phone.

The incident happened when the woman and her mother had gone for a morning walk, according to the complaint.

Irked over the delay in bringing the vehicle, the woman abused the driver and later thrashed him when he requested her to stop the verbal abuse, Gavaskar said in the complaint.

The driver soon sought treatment at a district hospital and lodged a complaint with the police.

According to the police, a case was registered late last night against the ADGP's daughter under various sections of the IPC, including 294-B (verbal abuse), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from performing duty) and 324 (causing hurt using weapon).

A case was also registered against Gavaskar based on a counter petition by the woman under IPC Section 354 (outraging the modesty of woman) and 294-B.

Police sources told PTI that a DySP rank officer would investigate the case and procedures were going on in this regard.