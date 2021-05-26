IPS officer Subodh Kumar Jaiswal takes charge as CBI director

JUST IN
Farmers protest 'Black Day' at Ghaziabad; will adhere to Covid protocols
Business Standard

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Subodh Kumar Jaiswal
File photo of Subodh Kumar Jaiswal (Photo: PTI)

IPS officer Subodh Kumar Jaiswal on Wednesday took charge as director of the CBI, officials said.

Jaiswal is a 1985-batch officer of the Maharashtra cadre. He was till now serving as the chief of the CISF.

He has also served as Maharashtra's director general of police in the past.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was working without a regular chief for over three months after Rishi Kumar Shukla completed his two-year tenure on February 3.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, May 26 2021. 13:44 IST

