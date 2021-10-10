Israel's active Covid-19 cases below 30,000; 1,990 fresh cases on Saturday

The total number of active Covid-19 cases in decreased by 2,713 to 29,155, the state's Ministry of Health has said.

This is the first time since August 6 that the number of active cases in has fallen below 30,000, Xinhua news agency reported.

This marked a sharp drop of 68.1 per cent since September 5, when a record of 91,346 active cases was reported in the country.

The ministry on Saturday also reported 1,990 new cases, bringing the country's total infections to 1,304,249.

The death toll from the virus rose by nine to 7,894. The total recoveries rose to 1,267,200 after 4,870 newly recovered cases were added.

The number of people who have received the first doses of Covid-19 vaccines in reached nearly 6.18 million, or 65.8 per cent of its total population, while over 5.6 million have taken two doses and over 3.7 million have got three jabs, according to the ministry.

