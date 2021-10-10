Israel's active Covid-19 cases below 30,000; 1,990 fresh cases on Saturday

-
ALSO READ
Israel to send medical equipment to help India fight against Covid crises
Israel-Palestine's bloody history: Guide to world's longest-running dispute
Can Israel keep alienating its own Palestinian citizens? It has 2 options
India's active Internet population to hit 900 million by 2025: Report
Israel's active Covid-19 cases more than triple in past two weeks
-
The total number of active Covid-19 cases in Israel decreased by 2,713 to 29,155, the state's Ministry of Health has said.
This is the first time since August 6 that the number of active cases in Israel has fallen below 30,000, Xinhua news agency reported.
This marked a sharp drop of 68.1 per cent since September 5, when a record of 91,346 active cases was reported in the country.
The ministry on Saturday also reported 1,990 new coronavirus cases, bringing the country's total infections to 1,304,249.
The death toll from the virus rose by nine to 7,894. The total recoveries rose to 1,267,200 after 4,870 newly recovered cases were added.
The number of people who have received the first doses of Covid-19 vaccines in Israel reached nearly 6.18 million, or 65.8 per cent of its total population, while over 5.6 million have taken two doses and over 3.7 million have got three jabs, according to the ministry.
--IANS
int/shs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU