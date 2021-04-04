IT veteran Ashok Soota sets up non-profit entity for medical research

-
IT veteran Ashok Soota has set up SKAN, a not-for-profit entity that will conduct medical research, and has committed Rs 200 crore towards the effort.
The research for the projects will be done through reputed partners, a statement said on Sunday.
The strategic partner for neurological research is the Centre for Brain Research (CBR) at Indian Institute Science-Bangalore (IISc), it added.
CBR is putting together a consortium to handle the first project on Parkinson's disease.
The strategic partner for ageing is the upcoming St. John's Geriatric Centre (SJGC), to be located on the St John's Hospital campus.
"Soota has agreed to fund the setting up of the Centre for Research in Ageing and Geriatrics (CRAG) at the SJGC and to support joint projects," according to the statement.
Of this, Rs 100 crore is earmarked for partners such as St John's, Centre for Brain Research (CBR), IIT-Roorkee, NIMHANS and any new partners which may be added. The remaining amount is earmarked for investments in SKAN and direct projects within SKAN, it added.
In ageing, the approach will be to go wide into relatively under-researched areas and will include the establishment of a large community-based research cohort.
For the neurological research, the plan will be to go deep into select areas like Parkinson's disease, bipolar disorders, strokes and other cerebrovascular disorders.
For problems related to both ageing and neurological disorders, the philosophy of the research will include searching for kinder, gentler therapies; delaying the onset and slowing down the progression of the disease and providing persons a better quality of life even as they live with the illness, the statement said.
"It will take 10 years to build a world class institution for ageing and neurological research.
"I am grateful to two eminent leaders who have agreed to take charge as chairpersons for the two divisions in case of an exigency to me if line leadership is not ready to take charge," Soota, who is also the founder and executive chairman of Happiest Minds, said.
SKAN is scouting for talent, including chief executive officers for the ageing and neurological divisions and other positions, the statement said.
