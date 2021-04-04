Chhattisgarh naxal attack: Amit Shah holds high-level security meeting

-
-
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday held a high-level meeting to review the security situation in Chhattisgarh in the wake of the killing of 22 security personnel by Naxals in the state, officials said.
Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Intelligence Bureau Director Arvind Kumar and senior officials of the home ministry and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) attended the meeting.
The home minister held a meeting to review the security situation in Chhattisgarh, a ministry official said.
At least 22 security personnel were killed by Naxals in an encounter in Chhattisgarh on Saturday.
While five bodies were recovered from the spot on Saturday, bodies of 17 others were recovered on Sunday.
Earlier, Shah cut short his electioneering in Assam and returned to Delhi following the incident.
The home minister has spoken to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and taken stock of the situation in the state.
The dead include personnel from the elite CoBRA unit of the CRPF, the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Special Task Force (STF) of Chhattisgarh.
