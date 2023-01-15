J&K gets third X-Band Doppler Weather Radar for better, timely forecasts

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Union minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday virtually inaugurated X-Band Doppler Weather Radar (DWR) at Banihal Top along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway.

The DWR with a range of 100 kilometres is the third such facility installed in by the (IMD) to provide better and improved weather services for timely forecasts, warnings and various weather data, an official spokesman said.

Congratulating the and the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences, Sinha said the new system would help in the detection of severe weather events and ensure safe conduct of various pilgrimages, especially the annual Amarnath Yatra.

The event, which marked the 148th foundation day celebrations of the IMD, was attended virtually by Uttrakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh. On the occasion, DWR systems for Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh were also inaugurated, the spokesman said.

The is playing a significant role in protecting life and livelihood of the people from adverse weather and is registering remarkable progress in making J-K disaster-proof.

The system will go a long way in augmenting and helping the agriculture and allied sectors and tourism which are the mainstay of the economy of Jammu and Kashmir, the Lt Governor said.

He said the Union Territory receives heavy snowfall in winters and heavy rain in summers, which makes it vulnerable to various kinds of natural disasters.

The had earlier installed two DWRs, one each in Jammu and Srinagar, Keeping in view the vulnerability due to various kinds of extreme weather, especially in a changing climate scenario, and to provide better and improved weather services for timely forecasts.

The recent one installed at Banihal Top will facilitate tourists and tourism industry, safe navigation of aircraft and help to detect severe weather events, especially thunderstorms, heavy showers, hailstorms, heavy snowfall and avalanches, Sinha said.

He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the socio-economic development of J-K and the safety and welfare of its people.

The Ministry of Earth Sciences and the scientists are doing remarkable work to enhance synergy between technology and common people, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)