JUST IN
SC notice to FSSAI on adulteration: How to check if your milk is soap free
Fault's healing behaviour can provide window into zone's seismicity: Study
RBI likely sold dollars in NDF market to keep rupee stronger: Bankers
India's procurement of Russia's oil at low price furthering G7 policy: US
J-K govt to procure 200 e-buses for environment-friendly public transport
Gap in sewage generation, treatment to be remedied urgently: NGT on Yamuna
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to visit India for G20 finance meetings
NGT asks Delhi govt to pay Rs 2,232 cr fine for improper waste management
Airbus signs MoU with IISc to expand aerospace education, research
Bengaluru aerospace ecosystem gives wings to startups to fly high
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Gap in sewage generation, treatment to be remedied urgently: NGT on Yamuna
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

J-K govt to procure 200 e-buses for environment-friendly public transport

The Jammu and Kashmir government is procuring 100 e-buses each for both the capital cities, the officials said

Topics
Jammu and Kashmir | Electric bus | Public Transport

Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

E-buses, Tata motor buses
Representative Image

The Jammu and Kashmir government is procuring a fleet of 200 electric buses to establish environment-friendly and socially sustainable network of public transport in the Union Territory's twin capital cities of Jammu and Srinagar, officials said on Friday.

For this, Tata Motors has been given land to build the depot whose construction has started, they said.

The Jammu and Kashmir government is procuring 100 e-buses each for both the capital cities, the officials said.

The electric buses will establish an environmentally, socially and financially sustainable network of public transport in the city, said Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jammu Smart City Limited (JSCL) Rahul Yadav who reviewed the project.

He said that the electric buses will play a vital role in facilitating tourists as well as people.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Jammu and Kashmir

First Published: Fri, February 17 2023. 17:36 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU