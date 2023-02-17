J-K govt to procure 200 e-buses for environment-friendly public transport

The government is procuring a fleet of 200 electric buses to establish environment-friendly and socially sustainable network of in the Union Territory's twin capital cities of Jammu and Srinagar, officials said on Friday.

For this, Tata Motors has been given land to build the depot whose construction has started, they said.

The government is procuring 100 e-buses each for both the capital cities, the officials said.

The electric buses will establish an environmentally, socially and financially sustainable network of in the city, said Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jammu Smart City Limited (JSCL) Rahul Yadav who reviewed the project.

He said that the electric buses will play a vital role in facilitating tourists as well as people.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)