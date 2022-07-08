J&K LG cancels police SI recruitment, recommends CBI probe into the scam

-
ALSO READ
Militants attacking civilians in desperation to provoke forces: Manoj Sinha
VVIP chopper scam: CBI court takes cognizance of supplementary charge sheet
Targeted killings aimed to foment unrest in region: J&K LG Manoj Sinha
Bengal Police register FIR against CBI officials probing coal scam case
TMC MLA Saokat Molla skips CBI questioning over coal mining scam
-
The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday recommended a CBI probe into the police sub-inspector recruitment scam after Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha cancelled the list of successful candidates issued last month.
Sinha, while cancelling the recruitment process, said the culprits will be brought to justice soon.
"JKP Sub-Inspector recruitment has been cancelled & a CBI probe has been recommended into selection process. Culprits will be brought to justice soon," Sinha said.
"It's a first big step towards securing future of our youth & govt will soon decide future course of action for fresh recruitment," the LG added.
Last month, Sinha had ordered an inquiry into the selection of police sub-inspectors after allegations of fraud in the recruitment process surfaced. The list of 1,200 successful candidates was declared by the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board on June 4. Over 97,000 candidates had appeared in the exam for the posts.
Protests were held in Jammu against the selection list as there were allegations of favouritism. Several youths from a Jammu family had made it to the list, giving rise to the allegations.
Political parties also threw their weight behind the protesters, prompting the government to announce a probe into the recruitment process.
The Union territory government formed a committee to probe the alleged irregularities in the written test for sub-inspector posts.
The committee, formed on June 10, was headed by Financial Commissioner of the Home Department R K Goyal and had the Principal Secretary of the General Administration Department and the Secretary of the Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs as members.
The committee was asked to submit its report and recommendations within 15 days.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU