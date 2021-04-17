No weekend lockdown in Haryana, says govt amid unabated Covid-19 surge

-
Amid the rising Covid-19 cases in Haryana, the state government has clarified that there would be no weekend lockdown.
The Directorate of Information, Public Relations and Languages Department said an order being circulated in social media about the imposition of weekend lockdown from April 17 is absolutely fake.
"Alert: Fake message about the imposition of lockdown during the weekend in Haryana has been circulated in some social media posts. That needs to be ignored fully. The state will take criminal and punitive action against the perpetrators," the department informed in a tweet.
A day earlier, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said despite the rapid surge in Covid cases, industrial activities would run unhindered in the state.
Unlike last year when industrial activities were put on hold during the lockdown period imposed due to the pandemic, he said this time, no such restrictions would be imposed and hence, industrial activities would run smoothly.
"Last year due to the closure of industrial activities, some problems were faced...learning from the experience of the previous year, industrial activities will not be stopped this time, though necessary steps would be taken for the containment of the virus spread," he added.
Calling on the migrant workers living in the state not to worry, the Chief Minister said that they should freely continue to work and it would be ensured that they do not face any trouble.
"The state government is standing shoulder to shoulder with them and it would be ensured that they do not face any trouble," he added.
Khattar reiterated his appeal to the farmers protesting at Delhi's borders to return home and come back to the protest sites once the situation normalises.
The government also ordered closure of all schools and other educational institutions till April 30.
The Chief Minister, in his address to the state, said last time about Rs 1,500 crore was spent by the government to provide ration and financial support to these workers and this time too, all possible help would be extended to them.
