Jal Jeevan Mission: Less than 25% households covered in UP, Rajasthan

-
ALSO READ
Jal Jeevan Mission giving new impetus to country's development: PM Modi
60 mn rural households got tap water since Jal Jeevan Mission launch: Govt
Pace not enough to meet 2024 Jal Jeevan Mission target, shows data
Central grant of Rs 1,667 cr released to Maha under Jal Jeevan Mission
Centre releases Rs 604 cr to Jammu & Kashmir under Jal Jeevan Mission
-
Even though the government's flagship Jal Jeevan Mission has on an average covered 50 per cent rural households in the country, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Jharkhand continue to have below 25 per cent coverage of functional tap water connection.
Uttar Pradesh has the lowest coverage at 13.75 per cent, followed by Jharkhand at 20.01 per cent, Chhattisgarh 23.26 per cent and Rajasthan at 24.58 per cent, according to official data.
The government's flagship initiative aims to provide safe and adequate drinking water through individual household tap connections by 2024 to all households in rural India. Of the 19.13 crore rural households in the country, 9.59 crore of them have access to functional tap water connections.
Goa, Telangana, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Puducherry and Haryana have already achieved 100 per cent household water connections, while Punjab, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Bihar have covered more than 90 per cent households and are progressing fast towards attaining the status of 'Har Ghar Jal', according to official data.
On Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Jharkhand, a senior official said it was a matter of concern and the Centre was working with states to resolve the issues.
The official said even though coverage was low in these states, groundwork for establishing functional tap water connections was at an advanced stage and results would soon be visible.
Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, tap water connections are also being provided to government schools, gram panchayat offices, community health centres (CHCs) and anganwadi centres.
According to official data, tap water supply has been given to 8.6 lakh schools, 8.89 lakh anganwadi centres, and 3.51 lakh gram panchayat offices and CHCs.
Among states and union territories, Jharkhand has the lowest coverage of tap water connections in schools and anganwadi centres at 17.99 per cent and 4.57 per cent, respectively.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU