Pune coronavirus update: District's Covid-19 cases cross 206,000-mark

Press Trust of India  |  Pune 

Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Shutterstock

Pune district in Maharashtra

reported 4,885 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total count of infections to 2,06,290, a health official said on Wednesday.

With 69 patients succumbing to the infection, the death toll went up to 4,794, he said.

"Of the 4,885 cases, 2,078 cases are from Pune Municipal Corporation limits, while 1,240 cases are from Pimpri Chincihwad," the official said.

A total of 2,013 patients were discharged in the day.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, September 10 2020. 06:45 IST

