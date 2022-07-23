Jammu-Srinagar national highway remains closed for traffic amid landslides

After opening briefly on Friday for stranded vehicles and Amarnath yatra convoy, the Jammu- has been closed for vehicular traffic again due to landslides and shooting stones, officials said on Saturday.

"Jammu- highway (NH-44) is still blocked. People are advised to not travel on NH-44 without confirmation from TCU Jammu/Srinagar/Ramban," and Kashmir Traffic police said.

It has been raining incessantly at many places across and Kashmir since Saturday morning.

This highway is the lifeline of Kashmir valley and the main road connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country.

Kashmir-bound trucks laden with essential supplies and other vehicles pass through the highway and fruit trucks from Kashmir head for rest of the country through this road.

--IANS

zi/kvd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)